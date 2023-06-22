IUPUC welcomes an assistant athletic director. He is Tyler Wright. Wright has spent the past 5 years at Indiana University in Bloomington, where he has served as an academic advisor for athletes.

IUPUC Athletic Director Zach McClellan says the school has 133 verbally-committed athletes set to enroll this fall. That number includes returnees.

Hauser Boys Golf Awards

Most Improved: Colten Hatton

Mental Attitude: Brenden Burton

Jesse Bragg Memorial Award: Caleb Wallace

MVP: Hunter Pappano

Hauser Boys Basketball players have been gathering pledges from folks who have agreed to donate an amount of money for every free throw the player is able to make out of 100 free throws shot. All money raised goes to the Students Fund of Hope. You are invited to reach out to a Jet basketball player if you’d like to participate. The event will take place Thursday, June 22nd, at the Hauser Fieldhouse at 6:00 PM.

Otter Creek will host a Junior Golf Clinic July 10th – 14th for kids 7-15 years of age. The clinic will be from 9:00 AM – Noon each day. T-Shirts and refreshments are included. The clinic will feature teaching for full swing, short game, putting, and etiquette. Cost is $250 per golfer.

Wednesday Senior League at Greenbelt

Low Net: Carl White, Clif Perryman, Andy Spurling, Gary Bundura, Dan Titus, & Steve Chinn all 32

Low Gross: Steve Shroyer 36

Otter Creek has selected a golf course architect to work with the Otter Creek team to renovate the golf course. Handling the job will be the legendary Tom Kite, former PGA standout and accomplished golf course architect. The formal announcement will be made Wednesday, June 28th, at 2:15 PM at the Otter Creek Scoreboard.