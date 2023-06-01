Thursday, June 1st

Maddi Rutan of Columbus North and Makenzie Foster of Columbus East have been named to the 2023 Softball Coaches Association of Indiana All-Star Team. They will be eligible to play in the North-South All-Star Game June 24th at Indiana University in Bloomington.

The Softball Coaches Association’s 2023 Miss Softball candidates include Maddi Rutan of Columbus North.

The SCAI 3A/4A All-State First Team includes Rutan and Foster.

Wednesday Senior League at Greenbelt