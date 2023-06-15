Thursday, June 15th

Columbus North finished 12th in the State Boys Golf Championship at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel. Guerin Catholic won the title by two strokes over Westfield.

Columbus North shot 22-over for Round One and 33-over for Round Two. Guerin Catholic wound up 13-over for the tourney, led by two strokes after Round One and won by that margin as both GCHS and Westfield were ten-over par for the final 18 holes.

Willie Davis led North, finishing in a tie for 26th place thanks to a nine-over 153. Tyler Wilks tied for 31st with 10-under 154. Brady Schneider and John Merritt were tied for 64th with 18-over 162s, and Jack Schiavello tied for 92nd with +33 177.

Columbus North senior-to-be Kathryn Wilson, the singles State Tennis Champion, will continue her academic and athletic careers at Purdue University, according to Facebook reports.

Wilson has been named to the First Team All-State Singles Tennis Team.

Columbus North Football had controlled scrimmages on Tuesday at an Indiana University Team Camp. The Canines played Lafayette Jeff and an Illinois team from Peoria. The Bull Dogs had good showings according to reports.

Wednesday Senior League at Greenbelt

Low Gross: Dennis Hurst and John Weaver 37

Low Net: Kenny Jaggers 30

Oklahoma City Dodger Devin Mann on Tuesday hit his league-leading 24th double and extended his on-base streak to 30 games, the longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League this season. Wednesday afternoon, Mann’s on-base string was snapped as he went 0-4.