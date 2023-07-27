The 2023 Indiana State Fair is dedicated to celebrating “The State That Grew the Game of Basketball”, presented by Pacers Sports and Entertainment. You’re invited to step into “The Land of Legends: Indiana’s Basketball Legacy” at the Harvest Pavilion. You can explore the legacy of Indiana basketball, see iconic memorabilia from the Pacers, Fever, the Hoosiers movie, and even shoot hoops on a half-court. You may get a selfie with the world’s largest bouncing basketball. The Pavilion is open 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM.

The Pacers Sports and Entertainment Exhibit offers an opportunity to interact with players and coaches. There will be life-sized bobbleheads and other iconic displays.

Friday, July 28th, is Pacers Sports and Entertainment Day at the Fair.

The Columbus Parks and Recreation Department announces that its free summer long playground recreation program is coming to a close. The final two days are Thursday, July 27th, and Friday, July 28th. No registration is required. It is a free, supervised playground program for ages 6-14. Activities will be held from 1:00 Pm – 4:45 PM at Donner Park. You’ll meet at the Donner Shelterhouse.

The DARE Charity Golf Tournament is Friday, August 4th, at Otter Creek. You should register by calling 812-376-2600. All funds raised will benefit local students and allow Law Enforcement to continue teaching the DARE Program in local schools.

Wednesday Senior League at Greenbelt

Low Gross: Steve Gobert 37

Low Net: George Kern and Gary Robertson 31

The annual Columbus North Blue-White Football Scrimmage will be held at 7:00 PM at Andress Field as part of the festivities on Blue and White Night, Saturday, August 5th.