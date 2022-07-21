Local Sports 

Thursday, July 21st

Kevin Kelley

Columbus Slow Pitch Softball Hall of Fame Chairman Jerry Cox has announced that after re-polling 2022 committee members following last Saturday’s inductee/selection voting process, he has opted to add the iconic Ponytails team to the 2022 class of HOF inductees.  The re-polling indicated the Ponytails easily received the required number of votes.

Wednesday Senior League at Greenbelt

  • Low Gross:  Jim Smith  35
  • Low Net:  Joe Andrew and George Merk  30

First fall sports teams to begin practice: Girls Golf on July 29th.

Don’t forget the Tough Mudder at Ceraland on August 6th and 7th.