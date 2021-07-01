Thursday, July 1st
Circle K Junior Golf Championship- Round 2 at Otter Creek
Camden Smith of Windermere, FL leads by 6 strokes going into Thursday’s final round. He is at 39-39-168.
Tied for first on the girls side are Charlene Chung of Hong Kong and Maggie Ni of Cypress, TX, at two-under 142.
Wednesday Senior League at Greenbelt
Low Gross: Steve Gobert 35 Low Net: Bob Scroggins 30
Bulldog Named All-American
Columbus North’s Jenna Lange has been named a United Soccer Coaches All-American.
Long Run Finally Over
After a 43 year run as Columbus North Athletic Trainer, today was Steve Souder’s last official day on the job.