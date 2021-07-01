Thursday, July 1st

Circle K Junior Golf Championship- Round 2 at Otter Creek

Camden Smith of Windermere, FL leads by 6 strokes going into Thursday’s final round. He is at 39-39-168.

Tied for first on the girls side are Charlene Chung of Hong Kong and Maggie Ni of Cypress, TX, at two-under 142.

Wednesday Senior League at Greenbelt

Low Gross: Steve Gobert 35 Low Net: Bob Scroggins 30

Bulldog Named All-American

Columbus North’s Jenna Lange has been named a United Soccer Coaches All-American.

Long Run Finally Over

After a 43 year run as Columbus North Athletic Trainer, today was Steve Souder’s last official day on the job.