Thursday, January 4th

Work continues at the Columbus East Baseball and Softball Complex. The backstop has been completed, seating has been assembled and installed, the press box has been set, work continues on the concession stand, restroom and locker room building, and work around the perimeter of the complex is ongoing. The project should be complete by Spring. (Thanks Dennis Pierce)

Thursday, 1/4, Local Sports Schedule

Columbus North Varsity (7:00 PM) and JV (6:15 PM) Wrestling home to Seymour

Columbus North Boys & Girls Swimming home to Bloomington North- 6:00 PM

Columbus East at Bedford North Lawrence Boy & Girls Swimming- 6:00 PM

Columbus East at Seymour Girls Basketball- 6:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Hauser Varsity Girls Basketball home to Greenwood Christian Academy- 7:00 PM

Reminder: The Columbus North Freshman and JV Boys Basketball games on Friday, 1/5, at Memorial Gymnasium with Terre Haute North will begin half an hour later than usual. The freshman and JV contests will start at 6:30 PM, and the varsity tilt will commence about 8:00 PM.

“Did You Know” from the Bull Dog Alumni Association Facebook Posts:

Columbus/Columbus North High Schools have produced 14 swimmers and divers that have been inducted into the Indian High School Swimming and Diving Hall of Fame. There are also 3 Bull Dog HOF swim coaches. Can you name them? They are Duane Barrows, Jim Sheridan, and Joe Cabel.

How many IHSAA Boys Basketball Regionals have been won by CHS/CNHS? 17, and when was the last one? 1992-1993 (Thanks, Kim West)

41 days remain until pitchers and catchers report for Major League Baseball Spring Training!

#2 3A Columbus East wrestlers faced #9 4A Indianapolis Cathedral at Cathedral on Wednesday, 1/3. Cathedral won the match 35-23. East wins were registered by Caleb Kirkpatrick, Nate Anderson, Clayton Miller, Tyler Lake, Colin McMahon, and Talon Jessup.

The Columbus North Freshman Boys Basketball game at Fishers on Wednesday, 1/3, was canceled.

Columbus North gymnasts debuted for the season at home Wednesday, 1/3, and won over Franklin Central 101.775-93.55. Elle McIntier was second in vault and fourth in bars, Hannah Perry was fourth in vault, third in bars and beam, first in floor, and third in all-around. Laney Acton was fourth in floor and fourth in all-around, and Reese Euler won beam and bars, was third in vault, and second in all-around.

Evey Richards and Jaedyn Greenlee competed for Bull Dog JVs.

North visits East Monday, 1/8, for the Crosstown Gymnastics Confrontation.