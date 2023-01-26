Thursday, January 26th

The Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association has announced its 27th Hall of Fame Class, to be inducted April 16th at Valle Vista Country Club in Greenwood. An inductee from our area is Bud Shippee of WZZB in Seymour. Bud spent 44 years as the voice of the Seymour Owls. Congratulations!

IUPUC is inviting area soccer players to participate in its first ever ID Camp on February 25th at the BCSC Soccer Complex in Columbus. The event is geared for high school juniors and seniors and college students interested in playing soccer for IUPUC. For more information and to register, go to go.iupuc.edu/feb-soccer-camp.

Here are some more notes on Columbus North’s Lauren Barker, after her 30 point, eight 3-pointer effort in Tuesday night’s home game versus Rushville. Six players had previously mad six treys in Bull Dog history, including Barker, who had don eit twice. She now holds the new mark. 30 points was also her career high (twice before she had 26). She already holds the CNHS record for 3-point field goals made (now at 209). And as noted, she is six points shy of the 1,000 mark with one regular season game to go, Thursday, 1/26, at Roncalli.

Columbus East Girls Basketball will hold its Senior Night festivities Thursday (1/26) with 6:00 PM and 7:45 PM games versus Indianapolis Cathedral. Doors open at 5:15 PM, and admission is $6 cash at the Door 48 gate.

Hauser ladies travel to Shelbyville on Thursday, 1/26.

Columbus North gymnasts meet Bloomington South at BHSS Thursday (1/26) at 7:00 PM.

Columbus East Football Pride Night at the Columbus East-East Central Boys Basketball game will be Friday for incoming freshman football players and their parents. Guests may drop in anytime at the main athletic ticket entrance between 5:30 PM and 6:30 PM. There will be an opportunity to meet coaches, get off-season info, tour facilities, receive CE Football gear, and enjoy player pizza at halftime of the basketball game.

Friday night at the Columbus North Boys Basketball game with Southport, the boys basketball team will recognize all the coaches and boys who participated in the Columbus Revolution Program. All Revolution players will be admitted free and will be recognized at halftime of the varsity game. All North students who present their student ID card at the gate will be granted free admission to Friday’s games.

Columbus North’s next collegiate signing ceremony will be Wednesday, February 1st, at 5:30 PM in the cafeteria.