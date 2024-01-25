Thursday, January 25th

Girls Basketball

Columbus North 57 Rushville 49 (Varsity) CN was led by Kaylie Harmon with 22 and Miley McClellan 12. Bull Dog Varsity is 11-11 on the season.

Columbus North 36 Rushville 20 (JV) CN: Audrey Nordman 12 & Riley Sims 10. Bull Dog JV is 15-3.

Columbus Youth Hockey is sponsoring a Try Hockey for Free event on Saturday, February 10th, at Hamilton Ice Center from 10:45 – 11:45 AM for youngsters 4-9 years old. Interested kids should arrive 30 minutes earlier to get fitted for hockey gear. Pre-registration: 812-376-2686 or go to columbusyouthhockey.org.

Upcoming Sports Events

Hauser H.S.: Friday, 1/26, Boys Basketball home to South Decatur; and Saturday, 1/27, Boys Basketball home to Batesville.

Columbus Christian H.S.: Saturday, 1/27, home to Pleasant View Christian- Girls Basketball at 4:30 PM, JV Boys at 6:00 PM, and Varsity Boys at 7:30 PM.

Columbus North H.S.: Thursday, 1/25, home to Roncalli- JV & Varsity Girls Basketball; Thursday, 1/25, home to Bloomington South- Gymnastics; Friday, 1/26, North at Southport- Boys Basketball; Saturday, 1/27, home to Whiteland- Boys Basketball; and at Jennings County for IHSAA Sectional Wrestling on Saturday, 1/27.

Columbus East H.S.: Thursday, 1/25, at Cathedral- Girls Basketball; Friday, 1/26, at East Central- Boys Basketball; Saturday, 1/27, home to Bloomington North- Boys Basketball; and at Jennings County for IHSAA Sectional Wrestling on Saturday, 1/27.

Tickets for the boys basketball games on Thursday, 2/1, Columbus East at Brownstown Central, must be purchased at Columbus East. Tickets will be sold to players and their families on Thursday, 1/25, and Friday, 1/26, from 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM. Tickets for the public will be sold at the Columbus East Athletic Department office from 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM on Monday, 1/29, and Tuesday, 1/30. Cost is $6, cash or check. Tickets will be sold at the gate at Brownstown Central gymnasium only if Columbus East doesn’t sell its ticket allotment. Again, if you plan on going to the game, please purchase your tickets at Columbus East.

Columbus North Athletics will host a Collegiate Signing Ceremony on Wednesday, 1/31, at 5:00 PM in the North Cafeteria. Any senior athlete who plans to commit to participate in athletics at the collegiate level and has chosen his or her college or university is welcome to take part. In order to participate, the student athlete must fill out a biographical sheet (available in the athletic office) and return the form no later than the end of the school day on Monday, 1/29. Family, friends, teammates, and coaches are invited. An additional ceremony will be held on April 10th.

At the Farmers Open in Torrey Pines, CA, Tyler Duncan shot three over par in the first round, and is tied for 146th place. CA Yu leads the pack at 8 under.

Kaden Wise, former Columbus East left hander, is ready to open the college basball season with his new team, Keiser University in West Palm Beach, FL.

Jeff Callahan is the Bedford North Lawrence H.S. Athletic Director, and has held that post since 2003. The veteran school person has just announced his retirement. The BNL graduate had a 5 year stint as football coach of the Stars and spent 1 year as assistant athletic director before assuming the AD role. He has been a great friend to the South Central Indiana media over the years. (Thanks, Justin Sokeland)