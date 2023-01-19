Thursday, January 19th

Two Columbus North cagers are approaching career scoring milestones: the coveted 1,000 mark. Lauren Barker has tallied 939 points and Cooper Horn is sitting at 965.

I thought you might be interested in the names of other players from Columbus High School and Columbus North who have reached the 1,000 plateau.

Three Columbus H. S. Bull Dogs topped 1,000 markers: Bill Russell 1,272, Tom Arnholt 1,075, and Jerry Newsom 1,072.

Columbus North marksmen are led by the all-time Canine leader, Josh Speidel, with 1,512. Others from CNHS are Blake Barker 1,388, Evan Henry 1,200, and Bobby Hayes 1,005. Then there is Evan Dodd, who scored 1,017 points, split between Hauser and Columbus North.

Thanks to Pat McKee for the information. And in the next day or two, I plan to hit him up for the ladies totals.

Lauren Barker needs 61 points to reach 1,000, and she will no doubt reduce that figure as the Bull Dog ladies were home to Silver Creek Wednesday night, where she scored 21 points.

Girls Basketball

Columbus North 57 Silver Creek 51 (Varsity) Lauren Barker 21 and Kennedy Horn 15

Silver Creek 40 Columbus North 27 (JV)

Columbus North 20 Brebeuf Jesuit 13 (C Team)

Columbus East Girls Basketball is home to Jennings County Thursday, 1/19. It will be “Birthday Night at Columbus East”, celebrating CEHS’ 50th birthday. T-shirts will be on sale and birthday cake will be served to everyone.

The Indiana High School Sports Award Program is part of USA Today High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports awards recognition program in the country. Anthony Johnson, Columbus North senior, is one of the nominees for Indiana Athlete of the Year in Boys Soccer.

Former Bull Dog Tucker Smith, Shot Put State Champion, recently placed 2nd in the Kansas State Invitational as a freshman at Oklahoma.

Columbus North is 10th in the latest High School Gymnastics poll.

Columbus Icemen will hold their Senior Night on Saturday, January 28th.

Columbus East boys track athletes will have a preseason call-out meeting after school this Friday, January 20th, at the CEHS Commons.

There will be an 8th grade open house for Columbus North Bull Dogs Football on Wednesday, January 25th, at 5:45 PM at the CNHS Large Group Instruction Room.

Thursday Sports Schedule