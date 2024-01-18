Thursday, January 18th

The Columbus Parks and Recreation Department announces that the Columbus Disc Golf Indoor Putting League is being held on Thursday evenings from 6:00-8:00 PM at Donner Center. Drop-by registration is available. During January and February, three rounds of putting practice and friendly competition will be on the agenda each Thursday.

Girls Basketball

Silver Creek 50 Columbus North 36 (Varsity) CN: Miley McClellan 14 & Olivia Johnson 10.

Columbus North 50 Silver Creek 36 (JV) CN: Audrey Nordman 13, Ava Wilson 10, Natalie Rohm 10, Emma Beaver 10, Riley Sims 5, & Addy Wheatley 2.

Thursday, 1/18, Sports Schedule

Columbus North at New Palestine- Gymnastics- 6:30 PM

Columbus East Boys & Girls Swimming home to Seymour- 6:00 PM

Columbus East at Jennings County- Girls Basketball- 6:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Morristown at Hauser- Girls Basketball- 6:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Columbus East Wrestling home to Brownsburg- 6:30 PM

John Harrell Girls Basketball on Facebook:

Columbus East (5-13) at Jennings County (17-3)

Jennings County 4th overall and 4th in 4A; Columbus East 154th overall and 68th in 4A

Last 20 years, Columbus East leads the series 15-5; last meeting Jennings County 68-46 a year ago, and Harrell’s prediction: Jennings County 68-27.

Morristown (7-12) at Hauser (6-15)

Morristown 293rd overall and 54th in 1A; Hauser 326th overall and 80th in 2A

Last 20 years, Morristown leads the series 12-11; last season Morristown 48-35, and Harrell’s prediction: Morristown 45-38.

Big 10 Women’s Hoops

IU 85 Minnesota 62 IU was led by Holmes with 32 and Scalia with 22.

Otter Creek Pro Jimmy St. John reminds golfers that thanks to the upcoming Epson Tour event in June, “Pro-Am teams give you a chance to play alongside”, and lots of volunteer opportunities will also be afforded.

It was Senior Night on Wednesday, 1/16, for Columbus North Boys & Girls Swimming in their meet with Jennings County. North won girls 136-46 and boys 135-37. Divers will be back in action at the Mooresville Diving Invitational on Saturday, 1/20, at 8:00 AM.

Columbus North Boys Basketball will host Perry Meridian on Saturday, 1/20. Freshman and JV games will begin at 3:00 PM with the Varsity tussle following about 4:30 PM.

At the Jennings County JV Wrestling Invitational, Columbus east had 5 grapplers go 3-0: Nelson Kinman, Mason Eubanks, Adam Dye, Hank Redman, and Eric Duncan.

Columbus North Wrestling tidbits from Sports Information Director Jason Perry:

Justice Thornton passed the 100 Bull Dog career victory mark over the weekend at the Conference Indiana meet. Asher Ratliff is closing in on the single season Bull Dog take-down record. He has over 100 for the season, and the school record is 122.

Columbus North Football will host its first annual Passing Academy beginning February 5th, open to all 5th – 8th grade students. The Academy will cost $50 and will include 5 sessions of instruction as well as a camp T-shirt. Registration and payment can be made with credit/debit card online (see Columbus North Athletics online) or the first night of camp with cash or check. Questions: Coach Logan Haston at 317-372-0115. A camp flyer may be viewed online.

Brownstown Central Volleyball player Adelynn Anderson has committed to continue her athletic and academic careers at IU Columbus. She will join the program in the fall.

Tyler Duncan is entered in The American Express beginning Thursday, 1/18, at La Quinta, CA.