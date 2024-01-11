Thursday, January 11th
A former Columbus North Bull Dog football player, Indiana All-Star punter and member of the North sectional basketball championship team, Jeremy Londeree, has passed away. We extend our deepest sympathy to the Londeree family.
Big 10 Woman’s Basketball
- IU 75 Penn State 67 IU was led by Holmes with 21 points and Parrish added 20.
Boys Basketball
- Covenant Christian 54 Columbus North 46 (Varsity) Caleb Ferguson had 15, Garrett Long & Nate Enneking 10 for North
- Columbus North 77 Covenant Christian 51 (JV) Austin Perry 24, Zach Fedor 14, and Gage King & Nolan Pickup 12
The Columbus North vs. Heritage Christian Boys & Girls Swim Meet on Thursday, 1/11, has been canceled and will not be made up.
Columbus North has its Girls Tennis call-out meeting on January 16th at 3:30 PM at the Athletic Conference Room. Questions should be directed to Coach Hammel.
Hauser Boys Basketball travels to Franklin County on Thursday, 1/11.
In an Armed Forces Appreciation effort, Hauser High School will offer free game admission to all veterans and active-duty members of the U.S. Armed Forces at Saturday’s, 1/13, Boys Basketball game between the Hauser Jets and the Clarksville Generals at Noon.
Reminder: Columbus Christian School will host the Southern Roads Conference Boys Basketball Tourney Friday, 1/12, and Saturday, 1/13. There will be 3 games Friday beginning at 5:30 PM. Columbus Christian will play the winner of Medora-Cannelton at 11:30 AM on Saturday.
Former Bull Dog Kooper Glick and the Washington Generals will meet the Harlem Globetrotters Thursday, 1/11, at the KFC Yum Center in Louisville at 7:00 PM; Friday, 1/12, at 7:00 PM at Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY; and Sunday, 1/14, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis at 12:30 PM and 5:30 PM.