Thursday, January 11th

A former Columbus North Bull Dog football player, Indiana All-Star punter and member of the North sectional basketball championship team, Jeremy Londeree, has passed away. We extend our deepest sympathy to the Londeree family.

Big 10 Woman’s Basketball

IU 75 Penn State 67 IU was led by Holmes with 21 points and Parrish added 20.

Boys Basketball

Covenant Christian 54 Columbus North 46 (Varsity) Caleb Ferguson had 15, Garrett Long & Nate Enneking 10 for North

Columbus North 77 Covenant Christian 51 (JV) Austin Perry 24, Zach Fedor 14, and Gage King & Nolan Pickup 12

The Columbus North vs. Heritage Christian Boys & Girls Swim Meet on Thursday, 1/11, has been canceled and will not be made up.

Columbus North has its Girls Tennis call-out meeting on January 16th at 3:30 PM at the Athletic Conference Room. Questions should be directed to Coach Hammel.

Hauser Boys Basketball travels to Franklin County on Thursday, 1/11.

In an Armed Forces Appreciation effort, Hauser High School will offer free game admission to all veterans and active-duty members of the U.S. Armed Forces at Saturday’s, 1/13, Boys Basketball game between the Hauser Jets and the Clarksville Generals at Noon.

Reminder: Columbus Christian School will host the Southern Roads Conference Boys Basketball Tourney Friday, 1/12, and Saturday, 1/13. There will be 3 games Friday beginning at 5:30 PM. Columbus Christian will play the winner of Medora-Cannelton at 11:30 AM on Saturday.

Former Bull Dog Kooper Glick and the Washington Generals will meet the Harlem Globetrotters Thursday, 1/11, at the KFC Yum Center in Louisville at 7:00 PM; Friday, 1/12, at 7:00 PM at Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY; and Sunday, 1/14, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis at 12:30 PM and 5:30 PM.