Thursday, February 8th

If you take a look at all the high school basketball schools playing this Friday (2/9), unofficially, there are only 5 whose combined opponents have won 220 or more games this season: West Lafayette Harrison 234, Franklin Central & Zionsville 228, Carmel 225, and Columbus East 220.

Two local high school stalwarts passed away February 2nd: Leah Byrnes, 53, of Indianapolis, and Brian Anderson, 63, of Terre Haute. Leah starred in Girls Basketball at Columbus East. Brian was a Baseball fixture at Columbus East and with the Babe Ruth Program. Our condolences to their families.

Friday (2/9) Boys Basketball

Hauser (13-5) at Jac-Cen-Del (9-10)

John Harrell predicts Hauser the winner by a 57-46 count. Harrell picks Hauser to top Oldenburg Academy on Saturday 61-45.

Jennings County (9-9) at Columbus East (5-14)

Harrell chooses the Panthers 63-54.

Bloomington South (10-8) at Columbus North (6-10)

The Harrell prediction is Bloomington South 58 Columbus North 50.

Also on Friday night, Columbus Christian is home to Mission Christian of Fishers. Saturday night (2/10), CCS entertains Crothersville.

Another Southern Indiana game of interest on Friday night pairs Bedford North Lawrence (12-5) versus Brownstown Central (17-4). Harrell gives the nod to Brownstown 66-46.

Columbus North Football will hold its annual fundraiser and Lift-A-Thon on Tuesday, March 5th, at 6:00 PM.

Rick Weinheimer reminds us that Wednesday was National Girls and Women Sports Day!

Former Columbus North runner Mackenzie Caldwell of the University of Colorado participated in the recent U.S. Olympic Team Trials Marathon in Orlando. She finished in 54th place out of 117 entrants.

On February 7, 2021, Columbus North’s Ali Patberg scored 23 points, collected 3 rebounds, and logged 7 assists in the Hoosiers 85-72 win over Iowa.

Kaitlin White of Columbus North has been named First Team Academic All-State by the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association. Honorable Mention honors went to Olivia Johnson of Columbus North and Jenna Guse, Madelyn Poe, and Caroline Frost of Columbus East.

The Hauser Boys Basketball “C” Team wound up its season with a 34-29 win over East Central. Joe Bechtel had 10 points, followed by Jacob Bell 9, Tishawn Lisby 8, Nolan Daily 5, and Jackson York 2. The C’s finished the campaign with a 16-2 mark under coach Joshua Gernentz.

Foundation for Youth Athletics will hold a Youth Swim Camp on February 10th, 17th, 24th, and March 2nd at FFY. It is for ages 5-10, and the cost is $100. Register at www.foundationforyouth.com, call 812-348-4558 Ext 0, or stop by the FFY at 405 Hope Avenue.

8th grade football players are invited to Columbus Esat Pride Night on Friday, 2/9. The event will be from 5:45 – 6:45 PM. Enter via the main athletic entrance. There will be an opportunity to meet coaches and players, and stick around to watch the East basketball game with Jennings County.