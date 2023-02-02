Thursday, February 2nd
Five Columbus North student-athletes took part in the second of three collegiate signing ceremonies hosted by CNHS Wednesday afternoon in the the North cafeteria:
- Logan Branstetter, Volleyball, IUPUC
- Kaylee Cowan, Softball, IUPUC
- Kellen Hottell, Cross Country, Murray State University
- Mateo Mendez, Cross Country and Track, University of Louisville
- Brianna Newell, Cross Country and Track, U. S. Naval Academy
Gymnastics
- Columbus East 91.5 Connersville 89.4 Columbus East’s Cami Warren won all four events plus all-around
- Columbus North gymnasts are at Seymour on Thursday at 6:30 PM
A sectional girls basketball game of area interest: Bedford North Lawrence 51 Jennings County 38
BCSC Elementary Basketball League Round One Tourney
Boys
- Richards 36 Taylorsville 11
- CSA LIncoln 32 CSA Fodrea 28
- Parkside 40 Smith 25
Girls
- Richards 29 Taylorsville 4
- CSA Lincoln 36 CSA Fodrea 24
- Smith 36 Parkside 14
Round Two in February 8th.
Boys Basketball on Thursday
- Columbus East home to Brownstown Central
- Hauser home to Southwestern Shelby
Saige Stahl of Columbus East, as her Senior Project, is volunteering and raising money for Jackson County Special Olympics. She is sponsoring a 3-Point Contest at the Brownstown Central-Columbus East game at the Orange Pit. You may purchase a piece of candy for one dollar. Everyone participating gets one shot per dollar. Persons sinking a three-point shot receive a prize.
Girls Sectional Swim Prelims are Thursday at Columbus North, with North and East, at 5:30 PM.
Columbus North’s Lauren Barker finished her Bull Dog career as the 12th leading scorer in program history with 1,012 points.
Former Columbus North Bull Pup cager Larry Decker received a congratulatory letter from the IHSAA for his 50 years of basketball officiating.
Hoosier Basketball Coaches Association All-District 3 Team: Leah Bachman and Saige Stahl of Columbus East and Lauren Barker of Columbus North.