Thursday, February 2nd

Five Columbus North student-athletes took part in the second of three collegiate signing ceremonies hosted by CNHS Wednesday afternoon in the the North cafeteria:

Logan Branstetter, Volleyball, IUPUC

Kaylee Cowan, Softball, IUPUC

Kellen Hottell, Cross Country, Murray State University

Mateo Mendez, Cross Country and Track, University of Louisville

Brianna Newell, Cross Country and Track, U. S. Naval Academy

Gymnastics

Columbus East 91.5 Connersville 89.4 Columbus East’s Cami Warren won all four events plus all-around

Columbus North gymnasts are at Seymour on Thursday at 6:30 PM

A sectional girls basketball game of area interest: Bedford North Lawrence 51 Jennings County 38

BCSC Elementary Basketball League Round One Tourney

Boys

Richards 36 Taylorsville 11

CSA LIncoln 32 CSA Fodrea 28

Parkside 40 Smith 25

Girls

Richards 29 Taylorsville 4

CSA Lincoln 36 CSA Fodrea 24

Smith 36 Parkside 14

Round Two in February 8th.

Boys Basketball on Thursday

Columbus East home to Brownstown Central

Hauser home to Southwestern Shelby

Saige Stahl of Columbus East, as her Senior Project, is volunteering and raising money for Jackson County Special Olympics. She is sponsoring a 3-Point Contest at the Brownstown Central-Columbus East game at the Orange Pit. You may purchase a piece of candy for one dollar. Everyone participating gets one shot per dollar. Persons sinking a three-point shot receive a prize.

Girls Sectional Swim Prelims are Thursday at Columbus North, with North and East, at 5:30 PM.

Columbus North’s Lauren Barker finished her Bull Dog career as the 12th leading scorer in program history with 1,012 points.

Former Columbus North Bull Pup cager Larry Decker received a congratulatory letter from the IHSAA for his 50 years of basketball officiating.

Hoosier Basketball Coaches Association All-District 3 Team: Leah Bachman and Saige Stahl of Columbus East and Lauren Barker of Columbus North.