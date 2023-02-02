Local Sports 

Thursday, February 2nd

Kevin Kelley

Five Columbus North student-athletes took part in the second of three collegiate signing ceremonies hosted by CNHS Wednesday afternoon in the the North cafeteria:

  • Logan Branstetter, Volleyball, IUPUC
  • Kaylee Cowan, Softball, IUPUC
  • Kellen Hottell, Cross Country, Murray State University
  • Mateo Mendez, Cross Country and Track, University of Louisville
  • Brianna Newell, Cross Country and Track, U. S. Naval Academy

Gymnastics

  • Columbus East  91.5  Connersville  89.4     Columbus East’s Cami Warren won all four events plus all-around
  • Columbus North gymnasts are at Seymour on Thursday at 6:30 PM

A sectional girls basketball game of area interest:  Bedford North Lawrence  51  Jennings County  38

BCSC Elementary Basketball League Round One Tourney

Boys

  • Richards  36  Taylorsville  11
  • CSA LIncoln  32  CSA Fodrea  28
  • Parkside  40  Smith  25

Girls

  • Richards  29  Taylorsville  4
  • CSA Lincoln  36  CSA Fodrea  24
  • Smith  36  Parkside  14

Round Two in February 8th.

Boys Basketball on Thursday

  • Columbus East home to Brownstown Central
  • Hauser home to Southwestern Shelby

Saige Stahl of Columbus East, as her Senior Project, is volunteering and raising money for Jackson County Special Olympics.  She is sponsoring a 3-Point Contest at the Brownstown Central-Columbus East game at the Orange Pit.  You may purchase a piece of candy for one dollar.  Everyone participating gets one shot per dollar.  Persons sinking a three-point shot receive a prize.

Girls Sectional Swim Prelims are Thursday at Columbus North, with North and East, at 5:30 PM.

Columbus North’s Lauren Barker finished her Bull Dog career as the 12th leading scorer in program history with 1,012 points.

Former Columbus North Bull Pup cager Larry Decker received a congratulatory letter from the IHSAA for his 50 years of basketball officiating.

Hoosier Basketball Coaches Association All-District 3 Team:  Leah Bachman and Saige Stahl of Columbus East and Lauren Barker of Columbus North.