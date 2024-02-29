Thursday, February 29th

Former Bull Dog Devin Mann started in left field for the Kansas City Royals in a Tuesday exhibition game in Arizona. He went 2-3 with an RBI.

Columbus East students who would like to follow the Olympians at their Friday East Central Sectional basketball game with the ECHS Trojans are invited to sign up at the athletic office for a free bus ride, dinner, and ticket courtesy of the Columbus Bowling Center.

At Friday’s (3/1) East Central Boys Basketball Sectional, East Central is picked over Columbus East 54-52 by John Harrell. East Central won the regular season game 43-41 on January 26th. East leads the tourney series 3-2, and the O’s are up 20-11 in the all-time series over the last 35 years.

Also at East Central, Franklin is favored over Whiteland 66-55. Franklin defeated the Warriors in overtime on January 19th. John Harrell’s website lists Franklin as a 69% East Central tourney favorite, Whiteland 18%, East Central 8%, and Columbus East 6%.

At South Ripley, Hauser meets the tourney hosts on Friday and Harrell opts for the Jets 53-52. South Ripley won the regular season contest 61-47. Hauser is the tourney favorite 35.21% to South Ripley’s 34.88%.

A local girls slow-pitch softball program is getting started with sign-up already underway. Girls 5-18 (age as of January 1, 2024) may sign up at the American Legion, 2515 25th Street, Columbus, on March 2nd and 3rd from Noon – 5:00 PM. Games and practices will be held at Dunn Stadium on Tuesdays and Thursdays, April 2nd – August 8th. There will be leagues for 5-8, 9-12, and 13-18 year olds. A $45 donation per player is due at registration. Information: 812-344-4603.

College Baseball

Taylor 18 IU Columbus 3

Luke Harmon of Columbus North and Franklin College has been named Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week.

The Cognizant Classic tees off Thursday (2/29) at the Palm Beaches, FL, and Tyler Duncan will be starting at 6:56 AM.