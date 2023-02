Thursday, February 23rd

Boys Basketball

Floyd Central 66 Columbus East 56 (Varsity)

Columbus East 49 Floyd Central 46 (JV)

Thursday Boys Basketball

Columbus North at Center Grove

Hauser at Greenwood Christian Academy

Thursday IUPUC Athletics

Softball: IUPUC home to #6 Indiana Wesleyan- 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM at Ceraland. Gates open at Noon. Admission is $5, cash or credit card. First-ever intercollegiate sports event in Columbus.

Baseball: IUPUC at Oakland City College Doubleheader- 1:00 PM

IUPUC invites area soccer players (high school juniors and seniors and college students interested in playing soccer for IUPUC) to participate in its first-ever ID Camp on Saturday, 2/25, at the BCSC Soccer Complex in Columbus from 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM. Details at go.iupuc.edu/feb-soccer-camp.