Thursday, February 17th

Gymnastics

Columbus East 101.95 Owen Valley 97.3

IU Women are home to Northwestern at 6:00 PM Thursday with Columbus North’s Ali Patberg.

Thursday Boys Basketball

Columbus East (5-13) at East Central (13-5)

If Columbus North defeats Bloomington North Friday, it will mark victory #100 for Bull Dogs Boys Coach Paul Ferguson at Columbus North.

The IHSAA Columbus North Boys Swim Sectional Prelims are Thursday at 5:30 PM.

Sign-up for Youth Baseball of Bartholomew County continues through March 6th. All youngsters, ages 4 – 15 are invited. Adults interested in coaching or helping are also needed. Games will be played at Ceraland. Information: YBBCbaseball.org.