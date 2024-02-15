Thursday, February 15th

Hunter Armstrong, nephew of Hope’s Polly Trotter, has won the men’s 100 meter backstroke at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar. Hunter also swam the backstroke as part of a winning effort in the 4×100 meter medley relay. (Thanks, Carrie Utterback)

Columbus East will have one entrant and Columbus North two in the State Wrestling Finals on Friday and Saturday at the Ford Center in Evansville. Sophomore Talon Jessup of the O’s, #8 at 35-3 will meet #15 John Bissmeyer, 32-11 of Cathedral on Friday in a 106-pound clash.

North will send 2 grapplers to the Pocket City for the State Finals: Sophomore Asher Ratliff at 157 pounds and Justice Thornton, a junior, at 138. Ratliff, #9 at 39-2, will go against #19 Javon Frost, 33-3 of Delphi, and Thornton, #13 at 34-2, will tangle with #5 Wesley Smith, 46-2 of Plymouth.

Tickets for the State Wrestling Finals at Ford Center in Evansville on Friday and Saturday may be purchased only through TicketMaster. Columbus East Sports Information Director Dennis Pierce reports thta the link may be found at ceolympians.com.

Columbus East Athletics has added to its Wrestling Wall of Fame, and it looks snazzy, according to SID Dennis Pierce.

Gymnastics

Owen Valley 94.95 Columbus East 94.45

East’s Bethany Lewis won all-around, vault, bars, & floor.

Thursday (2/15) at Columbus North

Boys Swimming & Diving Sectional Prelims at 6:00 PM with Columbus East and Columbus North and a host of other teams.

Owen Valley- Gymnastics- in CNHS Auxiliary Gymnasium- 6:00 PM

Big 10 Women’s Basketball

IU 68 Wisconsin 54

Indiana was led by Holmes with 24, Scalia 15, Moore-McNeil 12. Scalia set an IU record for three-pointers in a season.

Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Don Gullett has passed away. The Lynn, KY native was 73. He was elected to the Reds Hall of Fame in 2002.

Bedford sports scribe Justin Sokeland reports that Bedford North Lawrence Girls Basketball Coach Jeff Allen is stepping down after 10 years at BNLHS.

Columbus Christian School Athletic Director and Head Boys Basketball Coach Kevin Roth had sent along the pairings for the upcoming Indiana Christian Schools Regional Boys Basketball Tourney. He now tells us that Martinsville Tabernacle has dropped out of the tourney, so new information will be forthcoming.

Columbus East freshman Makenzie Foster has belted her first collegiate home run for Syracuse University Softball.