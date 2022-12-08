Thursday, December 8th

Don Fischer, radio voice of the IU Hoosiers, is in Las Vegas, where he accepted the Coveted Chris Schenkel Award presented by the National Football Foundation.

Columbus North swimmer Daniel Utterback is in Greensboro, North Carolina, representing the Franklin Regional Swim Team at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships. He has been able to spend some time with former Columbus North swim coach Jim Sheridan.

Thursday’s Columbus North C Team girls basketball game versus East Central at Columbus North will be played in the auxiliary gym at 7:30 PM rather than 6:00 PM. East Central is not able to play JV and C Team games at the same time due to shared players. JV will play as normal at 6:00 PM in Memorial Gymnasium, followed by the Varsity contest at 7:30 PM.

Columbus East hosts Ben Davis in girls basketball on Tuesday, December 13th, and Olympian Athletic Director Pete Huse thinks it may be the first time the Giants have played at the Orange Pit. Tickets are $6 cash at the ticket table at Door 48.

The annual Columbus Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot Contest for boys and girls 8 – 13 is Saturday at the Foundation for Youth at 12:30 PM. Sign-up at Noon.

Columbus East’s Makenzie Foster is holding a Softball Camp for her Senior Project. It will be Saturday, with grades 3-6 at 10:00 AM and grades 7-10 at 12:30 PM. $25 per camper with proceeds to the Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation Supply Assistance Program.