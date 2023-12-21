Thursday, December 21st
IU Columbus Softball coach Tommi Stowers has given us a list of her 2024 season commitments:
- Olivia Bright, transfer from Lincoln Trail
- Andy Burkhart, Owen Valley H.S.
- Emma Chism, Greenwood H.S.
- Lily Culp, South Knox H.S.
- Alexia Dannettelle, Seymour H.S.
- Jessica Ebersole, Lawrence North H.S.
- Gabby Lewis, Western Boone H.S.
- Kaitlyn Spears, Danville H.S.
The Columbus North JV and Varsity Boys Basketball games scheduled for Wednesday, 12/20, at Terre Hautre South were canceled and rescheduled for Saturday evening, February 24th, at THHSS. There will be no freshman game.
Columbus North Boy & Girls Swim Teams will be back in action January 4th, home to Bloomington North H.S. at 6:00 PM.
Columbus North Girls Basketball will play at Franklin Central on Thursday, 12/21, with the JV game at 6:00 PM and the Varsity tilt at 7:30 PM. The freshman game was canceled.
Columbus East JV & Varsity Girls Basketball will host Greensburg Thursday, 12/21, at East with the JV game at 6:00 PM and the Varsity contest at 7:30 PM. There will be no freshman game.
Columbus East Wrestling, JV & Girls, will be entered in the annual JV Christmas Invitational tourney at New Albany on Saturday, 12/23, beginning at 8:30 AM.
Hauser Girls Basketball is home to Triton Central on Thursday, 12/21, with the JV game at 6:00 PM and Varsity at 7:30 PM.
Thanks to the Bull Dog Alumni Association Facebook post on “This Day in Bull Dog History”, back on December 20, 1969, the Bull Dog cagers defeated Martinsville 71-69, led by Dave Andress with 21, Gary Welmer with 17, and Terry Schmidy with 14.