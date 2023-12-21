Thursday, December 21st

IU Columbus Softball coach Tommi Stowers has given us a list of her 2024 season commitments:

Olivia Bright, transfer from Lincoln Trail

Andy Burkhart, Owen Valley H.S.

Emma Chism, Greenwood H.S.

Lily Culp, South Knox H.S.

Alexia Dannettelle, Seymour H.S.

Jessica Ebersole, Lawrence North H.S.

Gabby Lewis, Western Boone H.S.

Kaitlyn Spears, Danville H.S.

The Columbus North JV and Varsity Boys Basketball games scheduled for Wednesday, 12/20, at Terre Hautre South were canceled and rescheduled for Saturday evening, February 24th, at THHSS. There will be no freshman game.

Columbus North Boy & Girls Swim Teams will be back in action January 4th, home to Bloomington North H.S. at 6:00 PM.

Columbus North Girls Basketball will play at Franklin Central on Thursday, 12/21, with the JV game at 6:00 PM and the Varsity tilt at 7:30 PM. The freshman game was canceled.

Columbus East JV & Varsity Girls Basketball will host Greensburg Thursday, 12/21, at East with the JV game at 6:00 PM and the Varsity contest at 7:30 PM. There will be no freshman game.

Columbus East Wrestling, JV & Girls, will be entered in the annual JV Christmas Invitational tourney at New Albany on Saturday, 12/23, beginning at 8:30 AM.

Hauser Girls Basketball is home to Triton Central on Thursday, 12/21, with the JV game at 6:00 PM and Varsity at 7:30 PM.

Thanks to the Bull Dog Alumni Association Facebook post on “This Day in Bull Dog History”, back on December 20, 1969, the Bull Dog cagers defeated Martinsville 71-69, led by Dave Andress with 21, Gary Welmer with 17, and Terry Schmidy with 14.