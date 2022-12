Girls Basketball

Columbus North “C” Team 33 Center Grove 31 Payton Morris had 15 points

Friday’s Hauser JV and Varsity Boys Basketball games vs. Morristown have been rescheduled to December 21st at Hauser.

Tuesday Boys Basketball

Whiteland 58 Columbus East 40 (JV)

Whiteland 58 Columbus East 36 (9th)

Bull Dog soccer player Anthony Johnson has been named to the Great Lakes All-Region team by the United Soccer Coaches Association.