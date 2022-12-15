Local Sports 

Thursday, December 15th

Kevin Kelley

Wrestling

  • Columbus East  48  Columbus North  19

BCSC Elementary Basketball League Week 8

Boys

  • Smith  41  Schmitt  25
  • Rockcreek  18  Taylorsville  15
  • Richards  34  Parkside  33  OT
  • Mt. Healthy  21  CSA Fodrea  10
  • Southside  33  Clifty Creek  8
  • Bye- CSA Lincoln

Girls

  • Smith  31  Schmitt  6
  • Rockcreek  28  Taylorsville  13
  • Richards  33  Parkside  15
  • Mt. Healthy  30  CSA Fodrea  11
  • Southside  34  Clifty Creek  9
  • Bye- CSA Lincoln

Former Bull Dog Devin Mann is getting some exposure on MLB Network.  Recently he was included on a list of LA Dodgers shortstop options along with Gavin Lux, Chris Taylor, Jacob Amaya, and Eddys Leonard.