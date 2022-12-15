Thursday, December 15th
Wrestling
- Columbus East 48 Columbus North 19
BCSC Elementary Basketball League Week 8
Boys
- Smith 41 Schmitt 25
- Rockcreek 18 Taylorsville 15
- Richards 34 Parkside 33 OT
- Mt. Healthy 21 CSA Fodrea 10
- Southside 33 Clifty Creek 8
- Bye- CSA Lincoln
Girls
- Smith 31 Schmitt 6
- Rockcreek 28 Taylorsville 13
- Richards 33 Parkside 15
- Mt. Healthy 30 CSA Fodrea 11
- Southside 34 Clifty Creek 9
- Bye- CSA Lincoln
Former Bull Dog Devin Mann is getting some exposure on MLB Network. Recently he was included on a list of LA Dodgers shortstop options along with Gavin Lux, Chris Taylor, Jacob Amaya, and Eddys Leonard.