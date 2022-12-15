Thursday, December 15th

Wrestling

Columbus East 48 Columbus North 19

BCSC Elementary Basketball League Week 8

Boys

Smith 41 Schmitt 25

Rockcreek 18 Taylorsville 15

Richards 34 Parkside 33 OT

Mt. Healthy 21 CSA Fodrea 10

Southside 33 Clifty Creek 8

Bye- CSA Lincoln

Girls

Smith 31 Schmitt 6

Rockcreek 28 Taylorsville 13

Richards 33 Parkside 15

Mt. Healthy 30 CSA Fodrea 11

Southside 34 Clifty Creek 9

Bye- CSA Lincoln

Former Bull Dog Devin Mann is getting some exposure on MLB Network. Recently he was included on a list of LA Dodgers shortstop options along with Gavin Lux, Chris Taylor, Jacob Amaya, and Eddys Leonard.