Thursday, December 14th

Columbus East Girls Basketball (3-9) travels crosstown to face Columbus North (8-2) in the annual regular season confrontation on 12/14 with the JV game starting at 6:00 PM, followed by the Varsity tilt about 7:30 PM.

Tickets for Friday night’s Columbus North at Columbus East Boys Basketball games will be available via cash or digital. However, concession stand purchases must be made by cash only.

This Date in Bull Dog History- Culled from the Bull Dog Alumni Association Facebook entries

December 13

1961- The Bull Dogs defeated Franklin 78-47, led by Richard Eynon, Bill Russell, and Steve Hollenbeck.

1992- Steve Stearns intercepted a pass with seconds left to secure a Bull Dog basketball victory over Cathedral, 46-44.

2002- Tina Bolte joined Kara Kleinhenz, Missy Wade, and Karen McCaa as members of the Bull Dog Girls Basketball 1,000 Point Club.

2014- The Bull Dogs defeated Franklin with 58 of the team’s 78 points contributed by Cooper Glick, Trent Larson, and Josh Speidel.

2019- Alexa McKinley’s buzzer-beater gave the Bull Dogs the nod over East Central 46-44.