The Columbus East Girls Golf team finished 6th at the Seymour Invitational at Shadowood. East carded a 423 aggregate. Center Grove won the event with a 290. Carter Gant tied for 5th place and her 76 led the Olympians.

Columbus East ladies are right back in action Thursday, August 3rd, at home to Whiteland and Greenfield Central at 5:00 PM at Otter Creek.

Tyler Duncan tees at 11:00 AM Thursday, August 3rd, at the Wyndham Championship PGA event in Greensboro, N.C.

Wednesday Senior League at Greenbelt

Low Gross: J. Weaver 36

Low Net: B. Welker & J. Heldt 29

The Omaha Storm Chasers, Triple-A farm affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, started a six-game series with the Louisville Bats on Tuesday in Louisville. Former Columbus North Bull Dog Devin Mann, traded by the Dodgers to K.C. this week, is expected to be in uniform for the Storm Chasers this weekend.

Louisville won the first two games of the series, both in walk-off fashion, 3-2 and 5-4. Game 3 is Thursday, August 3rd, at 6:35 PM.