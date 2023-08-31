Thursday, August 31st

Boys Tennis

Columbus North 5 Lawrence Central 0 (Varsity)

Columbus North 6 Lawrence Central 0 (JV)

Columbus East 5 Brown County 0 (Varsity)

Hauser 5 Milan 0 (Varsity)

Girls Golf

Columbus North 197 Southport 216

The IHSAA recently announced tourney sites for winter sports.

Columbus East and Columbus North Girls Basketball will compete in the Whiteland Sectional. East and North Boys Basketball will play at the East Central Sectional. Hauser Boys will be at South Ripley, and Jets Girls at North Decatur. The area sectional cluster remains the same: Columbus East, Columbus North, Whiteland, Shelbyville, East Central, and Franklin.

Devin Mann Watch

Mann hit a two-run homer and his Omaha Storm Chasers defeated the Louisville Bats 4-2. Devin batted sixth and played third base. He went 1-4 at the plate.