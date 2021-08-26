Thursday, August 26th

Girls Soccer

Columbus North 2 Columbus East 0 (Varsity)

Columbus North 0 Columbus East 0 (Reserve)

Boys Tennis

Columbus North 5 Plainfield 0 (Varsity)

Columbus North 12 Plainfield 3 (JV)

Middle School Football

Bloomington Tri-North 32 Northside 14 (7th)

Bloomington Tri-North 35 Northside 14 (JV)

Columbus Christian volleyball vs. Horizon Christian on Tuesday was canceled. CCS has added a match with Christian Academy of Madison on Saturday.

Columbus Christian graduate Evan Reed, who played 3 sports for the Crusaders, has been hired as Sports Information Director at Johnson University in Knoxville, TN.

The boys soccer crosstown confrontation will be tomorrow at the BCSC Complex with matches at 5:30 PM and 7:00 PM.

Volleyball player Cadance Gilley has been named Columbus east athlete of the Week.

Austin Bode, the former Columbus North catcher now at the University of Louisville, has had his name and picture added to the display of winners of the Johnny Bench Award at the Reds Hall of Fame in Cincinnati.

Former Bull Dog Devin Mann, playing for the Dodgers’ Tulsa Drillers farm team, has been starting in center field recently. That means he has now played all the outfield spots and first, second, and third base this season. The Dodgers are taking note.

Wednesday Senior League at Greenbelt

Low Gross: John Weaver & Steve Gobert 35

Low Net: Dick Bozell and Tony Sichting 30