Thursday, August 19th
Girls Soccer
Columbus East 1 Bloomington North 0 (Varsity)
Columbus East 2 Bloomington North 0 (Reserve)
Girls Golf
Columbus East 176 Greenwood 201
Brown County Cross Country Challenge
Columbus East girls were second and the boys were fourth overall
Columbus North girls were first and the boys did not compete
Middle School Football
Franklin 16 Northside 6 (7th)
Franklin 34 Northside 24 (8th)
Greenbelt Wednesday Senior League
Low Gross: John Henderson and Steve Gobert 37
Low Net: Louie Vandergriff 31