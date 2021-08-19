Thursday, August 19th

Girls Soccer

Columbus East 1 Bloomington North 0 (Varsity)

Columbus East 2 Bloomington North 0 (Reserve)



Girls Golf

Columbus East 176 Greenwood 201



Brown County Cross Country Challenge

Columbus East girls were second and the boys were fourth overall

Columbus North girls were first and the boys did not compete



Middle School Football

Franklin 16 Northside 6 (7th)

Franklin 34 Northside 24 (8th)



Greenbelt Wednesday Senior League

Low Gross: John Henderson and Steve Gobert 37

Low Net: Louie Vandergriff 31