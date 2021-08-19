Local Sports 

Thursday, August 19th

Kevin Kelley

Girls Soccer

Columbus East 1  Bloomington North 0  (Varsity)

Columbus East 2  Bloomington North 0  (Reserve)


Girls Golf

Columbus East 176  Greenwood 201


Brown County Cross Country Challenge

Columbus East girls were second and the boys were fourth overall

Columbus North girls were first and the boys did not compete


Middle School Football

Franklin 16  Northside 6  (7th)

Franklin 34  Northside 24  (8th)


Greenbelt Wednesday Senior League

Low Gross:  John Henderson and Steve Gobert 37

Low Net:  Louie Vandergriff 31

 