Thursday, April 7th

Both Columbus North girls and boys track teams defeated Bloomington South in dual meets at CNHS.

Local product and Olympic swimmer Michael Brinegar is foregoing his final year of eligibility at IU, will turn professional and train full time with swim instructor Mark Schubert in California.

The IUPUC athletic activity continues on the front burner. Cross Country Coach Tim Hoeflinger has his first commit: current IUPUC student Audra McNear.

Softball Coach Tommi Stowers has commits from Spoon River Junior College (Illinois) transfer Sydney Owens, a pitcher who can play multiple positions, and Ellie Waldron from South Ripley High School.

Girls Tennis

Bloomington North 5 Columbus East 0

Softball