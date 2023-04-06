Thursday, April 6th

History was made at the Columbus East Varsity Baseball Diamond on Tuesday at 6:31 PM. After 50 years of no field lighting, lights were turned on for the first time during the O’s game with Cathedral.

Columbus North three-sport athlete Tyler Blythe has opted to attend Centre College (KY) where he will play football.

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has voted to elevate IUPUC to active status, which is the regular membership status for the NAIA and makes IUPUC eligible for post-season competition as it moves forward with its athletic program.

IUPUC currently has 50 student-athletes participating in sports this spring. At this point in the recruiting cycle, commitments for next season total 13 for volleyball, 14 for women’s soccer, 18 for men’s soccer, and 23 for baseball. For 2024, IUPUC is considering adding men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s basketball.

Tuesday Track Results

Seymour 77 Columbus East 54 (Girls)

Seymour 88 Columbus East 43 (Boys)

Columbus North Unified Track at Seymour Wednesday was canceled. A make-up date will be announced later.

Columbus East Wednesday Cancellations

Physical Night rescheduled for April 19th

Orange JV Baseball at Southwestern Hanover- make-up TBA

Girls Tennis- reset for 6:00 PM on April 12th

Hauser JV and Junior High Baseball games for Wednesday were postponed due to weather. A Varsity Softball make-up with Brownstown Central has been rescheduled for May 1st at 5:30 PM at Hauser.

The Purdue-Kentucky Volleyball Exhibition at Columbus East on Thursday is a sellout. You must have a digital ticket to enter.

IUPUC Softball is at Thomas Moore on Thursday at 3:00 PM.

Alabama State Baseball defeated Georgia State on Tuesday 9-2. Columbus North’s Kyler McIntosh was the winning pitcher, going 5.1 innings while allowing only one run and 3 hits. He fanned 4.

Triathlon Power Couple Chase McQueen, the former Bull Dog. and companion Gina Sereno will vie for a world championship at the Super League Triathlon Arena Games Finals in London this weekend.

The University of Evansville defeated Purdue Baseball 12-10. Senior reliever and former Bull Dog Jakob Meyer worked a scoreless 6th inning for the Aces.