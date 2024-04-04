Thursday, April 4th

IU Columbus Baseball at University of Cincinnati Clermont on 4/3 was canceled.

IU Columbus Baseball will honor its four seniors at Saturday’s doubleheader with Midway (KY) at Ceraland; Conner and Alec Beatty of Galesburg-Augusta H.S. of Augusta, Michigan; Max Wyniger of Tuscola, Illinois, and Colin Fee of Mishawaka H.S. The Crimson Pride will play a doubleheader with Midway (KY) with games at Noon and 4:00 PM. Also playing at home will be IU Columbus Softball. The locals will face WVU Tech of West Virginia in a twin bill starting at Noon.

High School Sports- 4/3

Columbus North at Jeffersonville- Baseball- 6:00 PM- Canceled and will be made up April 30th at 6:30 PM

Columbus East at Bloomington North- Girls Tennis- Canceled

Hauser at Jennings County- Girls Tennis- 5:00 PM

Columbus North home to Seymour- Unified Track- 5:30 PM- Canceled and make up date to be determined

Hauser at East Central- JV Baseball- 5:30 PM

Hauser at North Decatur- Jr. High Softball- Canceled

Columbus North home to Shelbyville JV Softball on Thursday, 4/4, has been canceled.

Thursday Sports Schedule- 4/4

Columbus North

Girls Tennis home to Seymour- 4:45 PM

Softball home to Shelbyville- 5:30 PM JV Canceled

Varsity & JV Baseball home to Bloomington North- 6:00 PM

Track at Jeffersonville- 6:00 PM

Columbus East

Varsity & JV Baseball at Seymour- 5:30 PM

Varsity & JV Softball home to Floyd Central- 6:30 PM & 8:00 PM

Hauser

Golf at Brown County- 4:30 PM

Baseball at Edinburgh- 5:00 PM

Softball at Seymour- 5:30 PM

Trackhome to South Decatur and Morristown- 5:00 PM

Girls Tennis home to Greenwood Christian Academy- 5:30 PM

Columbus Christian

Baseball home to Rock Creek Academy- 5:00 PM

Softball home to Rock Creek Academy- 5:00 PM

IU Columbus Athletics reminds that Thursday, 4/4, there will be an Athletics Open House from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at the Circle K Fieldhouse at Nexus Park. The event will afford an opportunity to meet Crimson Pride players, enjoy the Athletics Fun Zone where children can compete against IU Columbus athletes, chat with coaches, and pick up an IU Columbus T-Shirt while supplies last. Sports represented will be baseball, basketball, cross country, track and field, soccer, volleyball, plus cheer and dance.

The Thursday (4/4) NIT Championship game between Indiana State and Seton Hall at Hinkle Fieldhouse is a sellout, according to Associated Press. The Sycamores are 3.5 point favorites. Tip Off will be 7:00 PM.

The 28th Annual Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association Hall of Fame Banquet will be held Sunday afternoon at Valle Vista Golf Club in Greenwood. Former Columbus Republic sportswriter Russ Brown will be on e of the HOF inductees, and Republic Sports Editor Ted Schultz will be honored as the Sportswriter of the Year.

The Franklin Regional Swim Club is holding an effort aimed at raising money to acquire much needed new equipment and also aid young swimmers who cannot afford swim club dues. If you would like to help, go to the Franklin Regional Swim Club Facebook page. Tristan Davis of Columbus is a member of the Franklin Regional team. He is the son of Tyler and Allison Davis of Columbus. Tyler is a teacher and former assistant athletic director at Columbus East H.S.

The Kansas City Royals Triple-A farm team, the Omaha Storm Chasers, was shut out Wednesday (4/3) 3-0 by the Columbus Clippers. Columbus North’s Devin Mann was the Chasers designated hitter and went 0-4.

The Indianapolis Indians-Memphis Redbirds game at Victory Field was postponed Wednesday (4/3) because of inclement weather. The two teams play again Thursday (4/4) at 6:35 PM.

Tyler Duncan will tee off at the Valero Texas Open at 1:57 PM Thursday (4/4) Eastern Time.