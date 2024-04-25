Thursday, April 25th

The 2-Good Basketball Camp, led by Mel, Shawn, & Jerad Good, will be June 10-13 at Ceraland. The camp is for boys and girls 6 – 15 and will be from 8:00 AM- Noon. Information: 812-377-5849.

Wednesday Senior Men’s League at Greenbelt

Low Net: Marty Mennen and Roger Tucker 32

Low Gross: Pet Munnicha 38

Thursday (4/25) Sports Schedule

Columbus North

Varsity Baseball at Seymour- 6:00 PM

JV Baseball home to Seymour- 5:00 PM

Girls & Boys Track at Shelbyville- 5:30 PM

Varsity Softball home to Indy Homeschool- 6:00 PM

JV Softball home to Perry Meridian- 5:30 PM

Conference Indiana Unified Track Championship at Bloomington North- 6:00 PM

Columbus East

Baseball home to Jennings County- 5:30 PM

Girls Tennis home to Greenwood- 5:00 PM

Hauser

Boys Golf at Morristown- 5:00 PM

Baseball & Softball home to Southwestern Shelby- 5:00 PM

Girls Tennis home to Trinity Lutheran- 5:30 PM

Columbus North Schedule Changes

Softball at Carmel on April 30th- Make up of earlier rainout

Baseball at Southport on May 6th- Make up of Tuesday rainout

Wednesday (4/24) Results

Baseball

Columbus North 4 Bloomington North 2 (Varsity)

The Bull Dogs scored 3 times in the opening inning. Hensley went all 7 innings, allowing just 1 earned run on 4 hits. He walked 2 and struck out 8. Hitting for the Bull Dogs: James and Emmitt had singles, Kintner had a double, and Hensley stroked 2 hits. Kintner, Hensley, and Fry supplied the RBIs and James, Osbourne, Kintner, & Newman crossed the plate.

Columbus North 5 Center Grove 3 (JV)

Columbus East 6 Bedford North Lawrence 5 (Varsity)

The O’s erupted for 6 runs in the bottom of the 7th inning to come roaring from behind (5-0) and post a 6-5 walk-off win at home. East’s 4 hits were by Watkins (2), Balzer, and Asher. Runs were scored by Niese, Watkins, Wilkinson, Williams, Rotert, and Asher. RBIs: Niese, Watkins, Tindell, Borkhardt, and Balzer (2). Tindell and Myers shared the pitching duties. Tindell was the winning hurler and the duo logged 10 strikeouts.

Hauser 15 Southwestern Shelby 0 (Varsity- 5 Innings)

Jets hitting included 3 each by Gill and Wasil. Gill had 3 RBI and a triple, while Wasil logged 2 ribbies. Blair, Stuckey, Pittman, and Christian each had 2 hits and Blair and Stuckey each batted in 2. Christian, Wasil, Stuckey, Gill, and Blair added doubles. Pittman went the 5-inning distance on the hill, allowing 2 hits. The Jets had an 8-run 4th inning.

Softball

Floyd Central 4 Columbus North 1

North collected 4 hits, a double by Jarvis, and singles by McClellan (run scored), Lovelace, and Scruggs (RBI). Scruggs went the distance on the mound, allowing 9 hits, walking none, and fanning 8.

Hauser 12 North Decatur 2 (Game 1- 6 Innings)

Hauser 11 North Decatur 1 (Game 2- 5 Innings)

Girls Tennis

Center Grove 3 Columbus North 2 (Varsity)

North wins by Wilson and Saad in singles.

Center Grove 11 Columbus North 2 (JV)

The Columbus North Athletic Training Staff will host a Sports Physicals Night on Tuesday, April 30th, from 6:30 PM – 8:00 PM that is open to all athletes entering grades 9-12 in the fall. Cost is $30 (cash or check). Proceeds benefit the Columbus North Athletic Department. Athletes must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The exams are valid through the 2024-2025 school year. IHSAA forms may be filled out at the event.

Saturday (4/27) will be Alumni Day for all softball players from Columbus East. Festivities begin at 10:00 AM. The Olympian Sectional Championship teams will be honored.

Columbus North had a track meet postponed recently. A Facebook post reports that the team donned its uniforms and ran “its own race”. Several best times were recorded, unofficially.

The Columbus Indiana Slow Pitch Softball Hall of Fame’s annual Hall of Fame All-Star Game on August 24th will have some extra added attractions, says director Jerry Cox. The Home Run Derby will be run by Mike Macenko, who has been involved with many national derbies. He will lots of merchandise to give away plus there will be a $500 – $1,000 cash prize to the winner. Steve Imlay, a Columbus native and nationally-recognized hitting clinician, will hold a hitting clinic the morning of the All-Star Game at 8:00 PM on Diamond 5.

IU Columbus Softball split a doubleheader with Midway (KY), winning the opener 3-0 and losing game 2 10-3. Owens (Orleans H.S.) was the first game route-going shutout winner. Columbus North grads Heafner (2 hits) and Hadley (hit, run scored) were among the batting leaders. Others: Johnson (Western H.S.) 2 hits, RS; Holok (Roncalli H.S.) RBI & RS; Bronner (New Prairie H.S.) hit and 2 RBI; and Hussing (Franklin H.S.) hit.

For the Crimson Pride at the plate in Game 2: Shelton (Eastern Greene H.S.) 2 hits, 2 RBI, and a RS; Johnson 3 hits and an RBI; Hadley hit and RS; Boltinghouse (Owen Valley H.S.) hit and RS; and Steineker and Holok hits.