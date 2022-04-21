Thursday, April 21st

Boys Golf

Columbus North 159 Franklin Central 186

Baseball

Columbus East 32 Brown County 0 (JV- 5 Innings)

Columbus East opened its Unified Track season with a win at home over Brown County.

The Columbus Indiana Slow-Pitch Softball Hall of Fame, as most of you know, is a not-for-profit organization that recognizes those who have participated in slow-pitch in Columbus by inducting players into its Hall of Fame. To date, 40 persons have been enshrined. There are currently 27 nominees for the Class of 2022. Final day to submit a nomination is July 1st. Go to the organization’s Facebook page or contact Jerry Cox for nomination information. Additionally, the HOF is going to post all Columbus Softball Association league results nightly on the HOF Facebook page (Monday results on Tuesday, Tuesday scores on Wednesday, etc.)

Friday is the 34th running of the IU Women’s Little 500 at Bill Armstrong Stadium at 4:00 PM. Saturday will be the 71st running of the Men’s Little 500 at 2:00 PM.

BCSC Columbus Middle School Football Camp will be held May 16th – 19th for current 6th and 7th graders from Central and Northside Middle School. Walk-up registration will be from 6:00 – 7:00 PM on May 16th at North Field. Cost is $50.

Former Columbus North baseballer Tyler Finke hit two home runs recently as his Southeastern Louisiana team defeated South Alabama 8-6. The second boundary blast was a two-run walk-off shot.