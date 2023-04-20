Thursday, April 20th

Columbus East High School has announced the selection of Kaitlyn Phillips as the new Girls Head Varsity Basketball Coach. She has served as JV Head Coach/Assistant Girls Basketball Coach at Whiteland Community High School since August 2016. She is a University of Indianapolis graduate and has been teaching business at Whiteland Community since August 2016.

The Indiana High School Sports Awards Show was held Wednesday evening at Clowes Memorial Hall at Butler University. Ava Bunker of Columbus North was named Girls Golfer of the Year.

IUPUC Softball lost at IU Southeast 2-1.

Baseball

Bloomington South 12 Columbus North White 1 (JV)

Connersville 12 Hauser 0 (Varsity)

Hauser 11 Indian Creek 10 (JV)

Boys Golf

Edinburgh 182 Hauser 187 Waldron 203

Track

Triton Central 82 Waldron 32 Hauser 27 (Girls)

Triton Central 74 Hauser 55 Waldron 23 (Boys)

Lacrosse

Columbus North 12 Whiteland 2

Columbus North 10 Castle 3

Columbus North 18 Roncalli 7

Columbus North Girls Tennis is ranked #9 in the latest coaches poll.

Hauser and Waldron play Baseball and Softball doubleheaders Thursday, Baseball at Waldron and Softball at Hauser. The two schools were to play home and home single games Thursday and Friday, but the schedule was changed due to a threatening weather forecast for Friday.