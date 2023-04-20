Local Sports 

Thursday, April 20th

Kevin Kelley

Columbus East High School has announced the selection of Kaitlyn Phillips as the new Girls Head Varsity Basketball Coach.  She has served as JV Head Coach/Assistant Girls Basketball Coach at Whiteland Community High School since August 2016.  She is a University of Indianapolis graduate and has been teaching business at Whiteland Community since August 2016.

The Indiana High School Sports Awards Show was held Wednesday evening at Clowes Memorial Hall at Butler University.  Ava Bunker of Columbus North was named Girls Golfer of the Year.

IUPUC Softball lost at IU Southeast 2-1.

Baseball

  • Bloomington South  12  Columbus North White  1  (JV)
  • Connersville  12  Hauser  0  (Varsity)
  • Hauser  11  Indian Creek  10  (JV)

Boys Golf

  • Edinburgh  182  Hauser  187  Waldron  203

Track

  • Triton Central  82  Waldron  32  Hauser  27  (Girls)
  • Triton Central  74  Hauser  55  Waldron  23  (Boys)

Lacrosse

  • Columbus North  12  Whiteland  2
  • Columbus North  10  Castle  3
  • Columbus North  18  Roncalli  7

Columbus North Girls Tennis is ranked #9 in the latest coaches poll.

Hauser and Waldron play Baseball and Softball doubleheaders Thursday, Baseball at Waldron and Softball at Hauser.  The two schools were to play home and home single games Thursday and Friday, but the schedule was changed due to a threatening weather forecast for Friday.