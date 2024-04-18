Thursday, April 18th

Thursday Local Sports Schedule

Columbus North

Boys & Girls Track at Columbus East- 5:00 PM

Baseball home to Jennings County- 5:30 PM

Baseball JV White at Columbus East- 6:00 PM

Boys Golf at Shelbyville- 5:30 PM

Softball home to Southport- 6:00 PM

Columbus East

Girls Tennis home to Madison- 5:00 PM

Softball home to Seymour- 5:30 PM

Softball JV vs. Seymour- 7:00 PM

Baseball at Franklin- 5:30 PM; JV Canceled

Hauser

Girls Tennis home to Waldron- 4:30 PM

Boys Golf at Batesville with North Decatur- 4:30 PM

Baseball at Waldron- 5:00 PM

Softball at Waldron- 5:00 PM

Columbus North Girls Basketball will host a youth camp for girls entering second – eighth grade this fall. The dates are May 28-31. 5th – 8th graders report at 1:00 PM and 2nd – 4th graders should report at 3:30 PM. Registration details may be found on the Columbus North athletics website, and questions should be directed to Coach Brett White.

Columbus East and Columbus North JVs played a softball game on Monday following the varsity game between the two schools. The game was called after 2 innings with East leading 13-1. Tindell and Darnell had 2 hits and 2 RBI for East. Tindell had 4 steals and Darnell contributed a triple.

In contests between the East and North middle school softball programs, the Olympians won 15-2 and 17-2.

Hauser Softball defeated Crothersville on Wednesday, 4/17, 8-3. Lexie Hamilton and Paige McDaniel had 2 hits and Jordan, Asher, and Brunner 1 each. McDaniel was the winning pitcher.

Floyd Central defeated Columbus East Softball 11-2. The O’s were limited to 3 hits.

Columbus North’s JV White Baseball team lost to Bloomington South 15-8.

Asbury (KY) University Baseball won a pair of games from IU Columbus, 12-6 and 7-4. In the 9-inning opener, Ethan Guire had 3 hits, John Codner and Johnny Sewell had 2. Both Codner and Sewell had 2 RBI. Peyton Blinn scored twice. In the nightcap, Blinn had 3 hits, Brevin Barker 2 RBI, and Aiden Hapner added 2 safeties.

IU Southeast Softball took 2 from IU Columbus, 16-0 in 5 innings and 7-6. Gracie Holok of Roncalli HS had 3 hits and scored 3 times in the second game.

The Senior Men’s Golf League got underway Wednesday (4/17) at Greenbelt. Low net honors went to Cliff Perryman with a 32 and Larry Tingle topped the low gross list with a 39.

The IHSAA has announced the winners of the Eugene Cato Memorial Scholarships for 2024. Recipients from this area are Jacob Harker of Shelbyville and Kyah Streeval of Edinburgh.

At the PGA Corales Puntacana Championship, Tyler Duncan will tee off Thursday (4/18) at 12:57 PM.