Thursday, April 14th

The IHSAA has announced new team sport classifications for the 2022-2023 and 2023-24 seasons. Hauser will move from 1A to 2A in boys and girls basketball.

Due to severe weather issues, the Wednesday night Hauser Boys Basketball Banquet has been postponed. a new date and time will be announced later.

Twelve Columbus North student-athletes took part in the North Athletic Department’s Collegiate Signing Ceremony on Wednesday in the cafeteria. Signees were:

Eric Stavenheim, Tennis, University of St. Francis (Ft. Wayne)

K.J. Ely, Women’s Soccer, DePauw University

Nathan White, Soccer, Transylvania University

Kylah Lawson, Basketball, Hanover College

Bryce Abner, Football, Carthage College

Trent Bodart, Football, DePauw University

Carson Dibble, Football, DePauw University

Connor Essick, Football, Anderson University

Katherine Rumsey, Cross Country & Track, Purdue University

Sasha Goodlow, Track & Field, Indiana Wesleyan University

Reese Kilbarger-Stumpff, Track & Cross Country, University of Colorado

Tucker Smith, Track & Field, University of Oklahoma

Tickets for Thursday’s varsity baseball game, Columbus North at Center Grove, may be purchased using a link found at columbusnorthathletics.org. Tickets may also be purchased for $6 at the gate (cash only). Game time is 6:00 PM.

The first Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association Girls Tennis poll has Columbus North second, behind Carmel.

18 high school students from across Indiana will serve next school year as members of the IHSAA Student Advisory Committee. One is Ty Ferguson of Columbus North.

East Athletic Director Pete Huse says he had the pleasure on Wednesday to present Koryn Greiwe with her Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Senior Supreme 15 plaque.

All Wednesday events were called off.