Thursday, April 11th

The Columbus East home baseball game on Wednesday (4/10) with Madison was called off in the bottom of the 4th inning with East batting and leading 5-3. The contest started in the rain, continued in the rain, was halted briefly one time, and then finally had to be stopped for good.

The Olympians scored in the first inning thanks to a bases-loaded hit by pitch. The O’s came back with a 4 run second inning. Logan Warren hit a two run home run. After s Chase Nises single, East scored a run when Blake Borkhardt’s long blast to center field was dropped for a three-base error. Then Evan Balzer delivered Borkhardt with a sacrifice fly.

East pitcher Jackson Watkins worked in and out of trouble in each of his 4 innings. He wound up walking 3 and hitting 3. He also struck out 6 and allowed only 4 hits.

Columbus North’s home baseball game with Bloomington North on Wednesday (4/10) was rained out. A JV game with Columbus North and Bloomington South was also canceled. No new dates have been set.

The girls tennis match between Columbus North and Floyd Central at Floyd that was canceled recently has been reset for Thursday, May 2nd.

Columbus North has scheduled an additional track and field dual meet at Seymour on Friday (4/12) at 5:45 PM. North will split its squads and send some of its tracksters to the Franklin Central Showcase that evening.

Hauser’s Wednesday (4/10) events were canceled: Softball home to Edinburgh, Boys Golf at Brown County, and Girls Tennis home to Greensburg. The events will be reset. A previously scheduled girls tennis match versus Greenwood Christian Academy has been rescheduled for April 30th at Hauser.

Sports Events for Thursday (4/11)

Columbus East

Girls Tennis at Seymour- 4:45 PM

Track & Field home to Jennings County- 5:00 PM

Baseball at Providence- 5:00 PM

Columbus North

Varsity Baseball home to Bedford North Lawrence- 6:00 PM

JV Baseball at Shelbyville- 5:30 PM

Unified Track & Field home to Center Grove- 5:30 PM

Girls Tennis at Carmel- 5:30 PM

Hauser

Girls Tennis home to Edinburgh- 4:30 PM

Baseball at North Decatur- 5:00 PM

Softball at North Decatur- 5:30 PM

Five Columbus North student-athletes put pen to paper Wednesday (4/10) as they signed letters of intent to continue their academic and athletic careers:

Kathryn Wilson, Tennis, Purdue University

Nico Gotoh, Men’s Soccer, Hanover College

Christian Cardoso, Men’s Soccer, IU Columbus

Luke Revell, Football, Carelton College

Bryce Luttrell, Football, Trine University

Caleb Ferguson and Miley McClellan of Columbus North Basketball have been selected to participate in the annual IHSAA/ Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Top 100 Showcase in June.

The Indiana High School Sports Awards show is coming up. On the Girls Tennis watch list is Kathryn Wilson of Columbus North.