Thunder Strike Back: Pacers Fall in Game 2 as Finals Shift to Indy

The Indiana Pacers knew stealing Game 1 would send a shockwave through the basketball world — but in Game 2, the Thunder stormed back with force.

Oklahoma City evened the NBA Finals at one game apiece Sunday night, handing the Pacers a 123-107 loss in a wire-to-wire performance that left Indiana scrambling on both ends of the floor. The Thunder outscored the Blue & Gold in all four quarters and never allowed Indiana to close the gap after a first-half surge buried the visitors in a 15-point halftime hole.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the charge for OKC with 34 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists, slicing up Indiana’s defense with his signature mid-range game and second-effort hustle. His supporting cast did their part too — Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren each added 20, and the Thunder’s defense forced the Pacers into uncomfortable looks all night.

For Indiana, the offensive rhythm that carried them through the first three rounds of the playoffs seemed out of tune in Game 2. Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with 17 points, but for the second straight game, no Indiana player reached the 20-point mark. Pascal Siakam, Obi Toppin, and Myles Turner all scored in double figures, but Indiana shot just 10-of-33 from three-point range and committed 14 turnovers.

The Thunder also dominated on the glass, out-rebounding the Pacers 47-35 and scoring 21 second-chance points — a key stat that reflected Oklahoma City’s physical control of the paint and tempo.

Despite the loss, Indiana returns home with a split — and that’s no small feat. Game 3 tips off Wednesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, marking the first NBA Finals game in Indianapolis since the Pacers faced the Lakers in 2000. For the Pacers to bounce back, they’ll need to recapture their transition magic and tighten the screws defensively to keep OKC’s young stars from stealing the spotlight again.

With the series now a best-of-five, the Blue & Gold will have the home crowd behind them — and a golden opportunity to swing the Finals momentum back in their favor.