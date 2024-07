Assembly Ball, featuring former Indiana University players, has advanced to the regional final of The Basketball Tournament after defeating Men of Mackey 68-55. Yogi Ferrell led the way with 13 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Assembly Ball will face Eberlein Drive tonight at 7 p.m. at Hinkle Fieldhouse. With several ex-Hoosiers on the roster, the game promises to be an exciting matchup.