Tennis Titans Too Tough for Olympians in HHC Semifinals

Columbus East ran into a buzzsaw in the Hoosier Hills Conference girls tennis semis, dropping a 5-0 match to a dominant Floyd Central lineup on Wednesday.

Despite the final score, the Olympians gave it their all on a cool evening on the courts. Lauren Degner, Bruna Carreira, and Lilli Smith battled in singles play, while the doubles duos of Saya Hauser/Zoe White and Stefani Christopher/Luci Morales hung tough against a relentless Highlander attack.

East now shifts its focus to Friday’s third-place match against Jennings County, looking to close out the conference tournament on a high note and get some momentum heading into the final stretch of the season.