Tennis Sectionals Serve Up Intrigue for Bull Dogs, Olympians, and Jets

The road to the IHSAA State Tennis Finals is officially underway, and local teams are ready to make some racket. In the Columbus North Sectional, the 16th-ranked Bull Dogs are the top dogs heading into the week and will open play on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. against Hauser. With a lineup led by top singles player Aya Saad and depth across the board in both singles and doubles, North is poised for a deep postseason run.

If North advances, they’ll face Greensburg in Thursday’s semifinal. In the opposite bracket, Columbus East will battle Edinburgh for a spot in Friday’s championship. The Olympians, while underdogs, have shown steady improvement throughout the season. Meanwhile, Hauser will be looking to swing above their weight class and cause an upset against the powerful Bull Dogs.

Outside of Columbus, Trinity Lutheran opens against Bedford North Lawrence in the BNL Sectional, with the winner facing Jennings County. Brown County will square off against Owen Valley in the Bloomington South Sectional. All sectional champs advance to regionals on May 27, with the Center Grove Semistate looming on May 31.