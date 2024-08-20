Tennis: Columbus North Starts Strong with a Clean Sweep

The Columbus North boys’ tennis team kicked off their season with a commanding performance, sweeping Plainfield 5-0 despite missing some key players. The Bull Dogs didn’t let the absence of their No. 3 singles and No. 1 doubles players slow them down. Their singles players dominated, winning in straight sets, while the No. 1 doubles team staged a thrilling comeback, recovering from a first-set loss to win in a third-set tiebreaker.

Up next, Columbus North will take on Borden High School on Tuesday, August 20th, at 5:30 PM EDT.