Swimming: East Splits with Jeffersonville

Columbus East’s boys swim team splashed to a 103-81 victory over Jeffersonville, while the girls fell 129-50. Standouts for the boys included Josh Pendleton, who won the 200 IM (2:04.51) and 500 freestyle (4:54.54), and Misha Machavariani, who dominated the 100 butterfly (54.63) and 100 breaststroke (1:02.71). The girls team saw two individual wins from Connelly Furnish in the 200 IM (2:23.40) and 100 freestyle (59.14). East will look to carry this momentum into their upcoming meets.