Local Sports 

Sunday, October 2nd

Kevin Kelley

Weekend Recap

Girls State Golf Championship

Columbus North freshman Ava Bunker is the State High School Girls Golf Champion.

Football

  • Bloomington North  24  Columbus East  7
  • Bloomington South  46  Columbus North  15

Columbus North Boys Tennis Sectional Championship

  • Columbus North  5  Columbus East  0

Columbus North swimmer Daniel Utterback has elected to further his academic and athletic careers at Denison University in Granville, Ohio.

Tyler Duncan, six over after two rounds at the Sanderson Farms Championship, is tied for 134th and he failed to make the cut.