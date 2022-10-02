Sunday, October 2nd

Weekend Recap

Girls State Golf Championship

Columbus North freshman Ava Bunker is the State High School Girls Golf Champion.

Football

Bloomington North 24 Columbus East 7

Bloomington South 46 Columbus North 15

Columbus North Boys Tennis Sectional Championship



Columbus North 5 Columbus East 0

Columbus North swimmer Daniel Utterback has elected to further his academic and athletic careers at Denison University in Granville, Ohio.

Tyler Duncan, six over after two rounds at the Sanderson Farms Championship, is tied for 134th and he failed to make the cut.