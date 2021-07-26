Sunday, July 25th

The Independent Sports Association’s Senior World Slo-Pitch Softball Tourney was held over the weekend in Columbus. 46 teams from 11 states were entered. There were no local teams, but a handful of local players participated.
The annual Columbus City Tennis Tournament gets underway on Friday at Columbus North. Entry deadline is 1:00 PM Monday. About 100 players will be competing.
The USTA Midwest Open Girls 18 Tennis Championship winds up Monday at Columbus North. There were 2 local players: Ashlie Wilson of North won her opening match, then lost Sunday and subsequently withdrew from the consolation round due to physical issues. Japneet Kaur lost both her matches.
Greenbelt Saturday Men’s Club: Low Gross: Jeff Vetter and Jim Smith 77 Low Net: Carl white and Steve Chinn 66
USATF Masters Track Championships: Ex-Bull Dog Lee Bridges won the national championship in the 50-54 age division 400 meters (55.54) and was second in the 200 (23.91).
Putt-Putt Golf of Columbus hosted the annual Legend Golf Tourney. Pro Division winner was Nate Nichols of Columbus. Nichols also was named Miniature Golf Putter of the Year. Saturday and Sunday he had a 196 aggregate over 8 rounds. Amateur division winner was Mike Mitchell of Cincinnati who was at 205 for 8 rounds.
Columbus East assistant football coach David Miller has been named to the Indiana High School Football Hall of Fame.
Columbus East girls soccer coach Ilya Schwartzman says it is not too late for incoming female freshman at East who are interested in playing Olympian soccer to get involved in the program. Ladies should contact the coach by calling the East Athletic Department at 812-376-4365.