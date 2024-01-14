Sunday, January 14th

Local Sports 

Kevin Kelley

Boys Basketball

  • Seymour  59  Columbus East  56  (Varsity-OT)
  • Columbus East  45  Seymour  38  (JV)
  • Medora  68  Columbus Christian  53- Southern Roads Conference Tourney
  • Columbus Christian  55  Madison Christian  48  (Third Place Game)

    Girls Basketball

  • Hauser  45  Clarksville  38  (Varsity)
  • Columbus North  40  Hauser  29  (JV)
  • Columbus East  65  New Albany  31  (Varsity)
  • Columbus East  48  Center Grove “C”  46  (JV)

    Columbus East wins Hoosiers Hills Conference Wrestling Championship over Floyd Central 266.5-264.

    Columbus east finished second in the Southridge JV Wrestling Invitational.

    Columbus East finished fourth in the Hoosier Hills Conference Girls Swim Championships.

    Tristan Davis, son of Mr. and Mrs. Tyler Davis of Columbus, swimming for the Franklin Regional Team, finished 5th in the 200 IM at the Donner Winter Invitational at Columbus North and qualified for Age Group Divisionals in 200 IM and 50 back.  Tyler is the former Columbus East Assistant Athletic Director.

    Elena Abney, daughter of former East Olympian Doug Abney and wife Miranda, was third in the 25 free.  Elena also swims for the Franklin Regional Swim Team.