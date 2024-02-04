Sunday, February 4th

Boys Basketball

Columbus North 56 East Central 44 (Varsity) Nate Enneking & Caleb Ferguson 15 for Columbus North

Columbus North 54 East Central 40 (JV) Austin Perry 17 & Judah Lewis 12 for Columbus North

East Central 46 Columbus North 40 (9th)

New Albany 72 Columbus east 68 (Varsity)

Living Water Academy 71 Columbus Christian 58 (Varsity)

Indian Creek 59 Hauser 51 (Varsity)

Jeffersonville Wrestling Regional

1) Columbus East

3) Columbus North

East sent 10 wrestlers to Regional and all 10 advanced to Semi-State, including 4 champions. Columbus North had 3 Regional champions. North advanced 9 grapplers.

Columbus North was second and East was fifth at the East Central Girls Swim Sectional. Bull Frog Ainsley Sherlock won the 100 breaststroke and advances to the State meet. Gabbie Meier of Columbus East won the diving competition and advances to the Jasper Diving Regional on Tuesday (2/6).

The Columbus Christian School Crusaders junior high boys basketball team won the Southern Roads Conference Tourney Saturday (2/3) by defeating Bloomington Lighthouse Christian Academy 40-38 in overtime, and Cannelton Junior High in the championship game 39-35. Patrick Glasser’s CCS team is 16-2 and finished 8-0 in the conference.

IU Columbus Baseball opened its season with a doubleheader at Grand Park vs. Aquinas (Michigan) in Westfield. Aquinas won both games, 6-4 and 11-9. The same two teams play two games Sunday (2/4).

Former Columbus east hurler Kaden Wise is on the pitching staff at Keiser University in West Palm Beach, Florida. He worked 5 innings on Friday (2/2) and left the game with a 6-2 lead. Grace College scored 6 runs in the 7th inning and won the game 8-6. Wise did a yeoman’s job in those 5 innings, recording 6 strikeouts, walking nobody, allowing 6 hits, and just 1 earned run.

Big 10 Men’s Basketball

Penn State 85 Indiana 71

Purdue 75 Wisconsin 69

Big 10 Women’s Basketball