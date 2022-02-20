Sunday, February 20th

Columbus East’s Kade Law lost in overtime at 160 pounds in the State Wrestling Championship Match. The score was tied at 2 going into OT, and Law was up 2-1 heading into the final period. It marked the third time this season the Olympian lost to top-ranked J. Conway of Floyd Central.

Ashton Hartwell of East lost in the seventh place match.

Iowa Women defeated IU at The Assembly Hall 96-91. Columbus North’s Ali Patberg scored 18 points, snagged six rebounds, and handed out two assists. She was one of the seniors and graduate students honored after the game.

Jerry Newsom’s Number 41 was retired at Saturday’s Indiana State basketball game at the Hulman Center in Terre Haute. The jersey now resides next to Larry Bird’s 33. A large delegation from Columbus (and elsewhere) was on hand to help honor Big Noos.

At the Columbus North Sectional Boys Swim Finals, Columbus East’s Dathan Wolf, in his last high school race, again broke his school record in the 100 back.

Columbus Christian girls defeated Christian Academy of Madison 51-26. CCS JV boys won over Christian Academy 63-22, and the Crusader Varsity took it on the chin 62-58. Columbus Christian is at Hauser on Tuesday.

Former Columbus east hurler Drew Hasson threw a scoreless 9th inning Saturday with two strikeouts for his Northern Illinois baseball club.