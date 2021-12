Sunday, December 5th

Boys Basketball

Southwestern Hanover 50 Columbus East 31 (Varsity)

Southwestern Hanover 50 Columbus east 40 (JV)

Columbus North 64 Martinsville 57 (Varsity)

Columbus North 54 Martinsville 20 (JV)

Columbus North 40 Martinsville 27 (9th)

Hauser 61 Morristown 36 (Varsity)

Girls Basketball

Columbus North 66 Terre Haute South 12 (Varsity)

Columbus North 56 Terre Haute South 10 (JV)

Swimming

Center Grove 141 Columbus North 45 (Girls)

Center Grove 107 Columbus North 73 (Boys)

Wrestling

Columbus East goes 5-0 at Jeffersonville Duals

Columbus North is 2-3 at Bloomington South Invitational

At Running Lane Cross Country National Championship in Alabama, Columbus North girls were 12th and boys were 27th.