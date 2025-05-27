Stephenson Homers, Martinez Dazzles as Reds Top Royals

The Cincinnati Reds continued their hot stretch with a 7-4 win over the Kansas City Royals Monday night, powered by Tyler Stephenson’s two-run homer and a standout performance from Nick Martinez on the mound.

Martinez allowed just three runs across seven innings, retiring the Royals on only 67 pitches through six. Stephenson had three hits, including his second home run of the season, while Gavin Lux and Will Benson chipped in RBIs.

The Reds racked up 14 hits, improving to 27-28. Kansas City’s Michael Lorenzen gave up 11 hits and six runs over five innings. The Reds are back in action Tuesday with Brady Singer set to take the mound against his former team.