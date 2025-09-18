Steer Powers Reds Past Cardinals in Series Finale

The Cincinnati Reds snapped a skid in style Wednesday, taking down the St. Louis Cardinals 6-2 behind the bat of Spencer Steer.

Steer went yard for a three-run homer in the fourth inning and later delivered a two-run single to finish with five RBIs, powering the Reds (76-76) back to the .500 mark. Starter Brady Singer kept the Cards in check, allowing just three hits and two runs over 5.2 innings while picking up his 14th win of the season.

The Reds collected 11 hits overall, with Sal Stewart and Elly De La Cruz sparking the decisive rally by drawing back-to-back walks before Steer’s long ball. Cincinnati now turns its attention to a crucial four-game series with the Cubs as the NL Wild Card race heats up.